Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires 581 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $365.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $373.21 and its 200 day moving average is $383.55. The company has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.28.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.