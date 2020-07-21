Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires 270 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255,064 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,810,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,856 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,698,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,904,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,563 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $171.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day moving average is $160.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

