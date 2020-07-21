Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires 1,568 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.79.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $136.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.57.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

