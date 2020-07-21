Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Raised by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,074 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.6% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,337,357,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after acquiring an additional 572,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,357,000 after purchasing an additional 355,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,380 shares of company stock worth $11,064,249. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $326.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $262.71 and a 12 month high of $329.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

