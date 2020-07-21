ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEPA. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

About ContraVir Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

