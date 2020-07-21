Contrasting Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) & Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) and Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Grindrod Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Euroseas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Euroseas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A Euroseas 0.60% -11.96% -1.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Euroseas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million 0.17 N/A N/A N/A Euroseas $40.02 million 0.37 -$1.68 million ($1.52) -1.75

Grindrod Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Euroseas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Grindrod Shipping and Euroseas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00 Euroseas 0 0 2 0 3.00

Grindrod Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $11.55, suggesting a potential upside of 288.89%. Euroseas has a consensus price target of $5.68, suggesting a potential upside of 113.35%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than Euroseas.

Volatility & Risk

Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euroseas has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grindrod Shipping beats Euroseas on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 6 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of 8 owned tankers and 2 long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Singapore.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of April 25, 2018, it had a fleet of 11 containerships; and 6 drybulk carriers, including 3 Panamax drybulk carriers, 1 Handymax drybulk carrier, 1 Kamsarmax drybulk carrier, and 1 Ultramax drybulk carrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

