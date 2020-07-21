Contrasting Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Boston Properties alerts:

88.9% of Boston Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Boston Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Boston Properties has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boston Properties and Summit Hotel Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Properties $2.96 billion 4.70 $521.53 million $7.01 12.77 Summit Hotel Properties $549.35 million 1.00 $82.61 million $1.25 4.18

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Properties and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Properties 30.83% 11.64% 4.30% Summit Hotel Properties 10.49% 4.51% 2.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Boston Properties and Summit Hotel Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Properties 0 5 7 0 2.58 Summit Hotel Properties 0 0 6 0 3.00

Boston Properties currently has a consensus target price of $119.92, indicating a potential upside of 33.94%. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 78.80%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than Boston Properties.

Summary

Boston Properties beats Summit Hotel Properties on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 52.7 million square feet and 200 properties, including fourteen properties under construction.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.