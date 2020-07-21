Constellium (CSTM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Constellium to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Constellium to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.64. Constellium has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

