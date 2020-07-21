Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ED. Barclays cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

Shares of ED stock opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.19.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,633.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,622 shares of company stock valued at $190,467. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

