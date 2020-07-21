Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

Get Consol Energy alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CEIX. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Consol Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Consol Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Consol Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.58.

CEIX stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Consol Energy has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. Consol Energy had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Consol Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consol Energy will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Consol Energy by 97.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Consol Energy by 60.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Consol Energy by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the second quarter worth about $157,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consol Energy (CEIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.