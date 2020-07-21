Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRK. Johnson Rice raised Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Comstock Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

NYSE CRK opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $910.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $225.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 164,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,943.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 778,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 140,000 shares of company stock worth $663,250 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 198,669 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 130.9% in the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 344,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 195,426 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $683,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 3.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

