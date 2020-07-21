Comparing Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) & Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Akari Therapeutics and Cellectar Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cellectar Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Akari Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 142.72%. Cellectar Biosciences has a consensus price target of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 285.71%. Given Cellectar Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cellectar Biosciences is more favorable than Akari Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akari Therapeutics and Cellectar Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.11 million ($0.93) -2.22 Cellectar Biosciences N/A N/A -$14.09 million ($1.84) -0.76

Akari Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellectar Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Akari Therapeutics and Cellectar Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics N/A -3,776.07% -222.68% Cellectar Biosciences N/A -152.18% -103.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Akari Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.8% of Akari Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Akari Therapeutics has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellectar Biosciences has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cellectar Biosciences beats Akari Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM. The company also develops CLR 1900, a PDC chemotherapeutic program that is targeted to treat solid tumors. It has collaborative PDC programs with Pierre Fabre to develop CLR 1800 Series; Avicenna Oncology GMBH to develop CLR 2000 Series; Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop CLR 2100 and 2200 Series; and Orano Med to develop novel PDCs. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

