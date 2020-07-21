Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377,228 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,431 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $53,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 98,701 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,175 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 667,152 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

