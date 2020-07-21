Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.28 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a report released on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.99. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$123.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

CCA stock opened at C$102.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$99.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$102.09. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$87.57 and a 12-month high of C$120.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.21.

In related news, Director Louis Audet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.26, for a total value of C$2,025,128.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,512,329.99.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

