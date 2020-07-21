Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.32.

Shares of KO opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.72. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after buying an additional 298,886 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

