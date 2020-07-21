Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several research firms have commented on KO. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.32.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

