Coats Group (LON:COA) Given “Equal weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Coats Group to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 69 ($0.85) to GBX 62 ($0.76) in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 65 ($0.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 75 ($0.92).

Get Coats Group alerts:

LON COA opened at GBX 51.80 ($0.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.05 million and a P/E ratio of 7.85. Coats Group has a 1 year low of GBX 35.90 ($0.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 84 ($1.03). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 57.69.

In other news, insider Anne Fahy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £5,100 ($6,276.15).

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.