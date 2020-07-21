Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) COO Sells $1,737,270.00 in Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $1,737,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 145,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $5,213,265.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $1,688,770.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $1,509,805.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,435,115.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $1,345,875.00.

Cloudflare stock opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. Cloudflare Inc has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion and a PE ratio of -53.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NET. JMP Securities raised their price target on Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cloudflare from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

