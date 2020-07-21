Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 155.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,798 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.69.

CLX stock opened at $227.74 on Tuesday. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $232.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,645.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

