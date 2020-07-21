Citigroup (NYSE:C) Stock Rating Lowered by Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.60.

Shares of C opened at $50.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.18.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 16.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 47.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Citigroup by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

