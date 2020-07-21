Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,551 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average is $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

