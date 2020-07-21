Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,551 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

