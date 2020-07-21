Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.8% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,138 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176,828 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 176,475 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 85,092 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO stock opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

