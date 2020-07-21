Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,349 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

CSCO stock opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

