Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.4% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after buying an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,803,000 after buying an additional 907,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,297,257,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,122,000 after buying an additional 782,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

