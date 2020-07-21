Cintas (CTAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $277.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $304.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $250.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.91.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

