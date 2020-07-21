Cimarex Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,725 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,904% compared to the average volume of 118 put options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XEC shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $62.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 401,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 34,359 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,475 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 400,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 112,542 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.31.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $472.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.50 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

