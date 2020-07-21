China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share

China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for China Telecom in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $4.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Telecom’s FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of China Telecom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Macquarie upgraded China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. CLSA upgraded China Telecom from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of China Telecom stock opened at $29.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.25. China Telecom has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $48.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in China Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in China Telecom by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in China Telecom by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in China Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in China Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.612 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from China Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.59. China Telecom’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

China Telecom Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

