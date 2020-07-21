China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.88 Per Share

China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of China Mobile in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.58.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHL. ValuEngine lowered China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, New Street Research lowered China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

CHL stock opened at $34.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. China Mobile has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in China Mobile by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in China Mobile by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in China Mobile by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in China Mobile by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in China Mobile by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

