Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 96,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 30,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.