Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 96,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 30,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $1,034,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

CVX opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.14. The company has a market cap of $162.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

