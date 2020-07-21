Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 2.0% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.32.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

