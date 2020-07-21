Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Chevron by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.32.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

