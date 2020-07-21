Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Cut by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.5% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $162.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.32.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

