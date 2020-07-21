Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 90.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 23.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at $314,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 12.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

CPK stock opened at $83.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.27. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $101.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.90 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.