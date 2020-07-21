Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 3,626 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

NYSE:T opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.