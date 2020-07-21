Chart Industries (GTLS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Chart Industries to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chart Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GTLS stock opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $78.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Chart Industries news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $149,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,564.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTLS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

