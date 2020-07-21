Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

CVCY stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $173.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.81. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $22.15.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

CVCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.