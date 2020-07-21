Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 201 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 329.2% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

