Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 54.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,569.85.

GOOGL opened at $1,563.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,453.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1,366.99. The stock has a market cap of $1,035.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,576.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.