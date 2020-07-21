Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 48 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,881,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Facebook by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura boosted their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered Facebook to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.21.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $245.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $689.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $250.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,270 shares of company stock worth $15,021,342 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

