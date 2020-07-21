Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

NYSE RTX opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

