CCL Industries’ (CCDBF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCDBF. SEB Equity Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.07.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at $33.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.48. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $51.29.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.