Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Macquarie downgraded Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Carnival from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Carnival from $53.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

NYSE:CCL opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. Carnival has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.40 million. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Command Bank increased its position in Carnival by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

