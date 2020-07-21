Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

