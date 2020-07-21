Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,288,879,000 after acquiring an additional 439,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,829,814,000 after acquiring an additional 639,833 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,665,646,000 after acquiring an additional 227,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,576,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $1,648,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.85.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.