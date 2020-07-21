Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 743 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,497,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 25,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 130,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 93,967 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $121.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average is $82.53. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $125.95.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

