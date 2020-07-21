Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 384 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,275. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.13. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $65.41. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

