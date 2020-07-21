Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 244 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,868 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7,754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 52,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $177.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.04.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

