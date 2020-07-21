Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,335 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 589.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,384.6% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $59.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.